Coach Does Perfect Stone Cold Impression

Former Houston Texan strength and conditioning coach Sean Hayes also does the same job with the WWE now. Last year, on an episode of HBOP’s Hard Knocks, Hayes showed off his killer impression of Stone Cold Steve Austin. Now, since he works in the squared-circle daily, he has even more opportunties to do it. He even does a Macho Man Randy Savage and a Ric Flair.

WHOOOO!!!

– Ross

[SB Nation]