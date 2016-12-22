♫Nine Inch Nails Have Released a New Song♫

Just over one year ago, Trent Reznor made this announcement on Twitter:
New NIN coming in 2016. Other stuff, too.
— Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) December 18, 2015
Well, he wasn’t lying. Today, he’s released the new NIN single, “Burning Bright (Field on Fire)”. The song is from the new EP, Not the Actual Events which will be released Friday, December 23 on the official NIN website.
Not the Actual Events EP
- Branches/Bones
- Dear World
- She’s Gone Away
- The Idea of You
- Burning Bright (Field on Fire)