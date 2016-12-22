♫Nine Inch Nails Have Released a New Song♫

Just over one year ago, Trent Reznor made this announcement on Twitter:

Well, he wasn’t lying. Today, he’s released the new NIN single, “Burning Bright (Field on Fire)”. The song is from the new EP, Not the Actual Events which will be released Friday, December 23 on the official NIN website.

Not the Actual Events EP

  1. Branches/Bones
  2. Dear World
  3. She’s Gone Away
  4. The Idea of You
  5. Burning Bright (Field on Fire)

not-the-actual-events

