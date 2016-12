In college, I knew a guy who could solve a Rubik’s Cube in about 30 seconds (What’s up Luke!) But even he doesn’t hold a candle to the Sub1 Reloaded robot. Sub1 shattered the previous world record by an entire .25 seconds. Now that might not seem like a lot, until you realize that the old record was .887 seconds.

Blink, and you might miss it… Literally.

– Ross

[BBC]