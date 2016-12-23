INMAN: Vikings Defense Needs to Step Up to Beat Green Bay

Written By Luke Inman (ColdOmaha.com)

Photo Credit: Kyle Hansen

Sitting at an even .500 record with just two weeks to play, the Minnesota Vikings have a sliver of hope that their lottery ticket still might hit big with a playoff berth.

The team is in the mix and still hopeful to make the playoffs, but they sit near the bottom of the barrel in a crowded NFC Wild Card chase.

After losing last week to the Indianapolis Colts, the Vikings now have just over a 2 percent chance to make it to the playoffs, and without a win this week at Lambeau Field they can rip that ticket up and throw it away. They’ll also be scoreboard watching for the results of the Washington Redskins’ and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ games.

The bigger issue, though, lies in the former statement: Can the Vikings even win this week to keep the dream alive? After a 5-0 start, there has been a colossal decline in the team’s performance, winning just two of their last nine games. Pointing the finger at a plethora of injuries and an inability to capitalize on prime situations seems to be the en vogue thing.

However, after giving up 34 points to the Colts last week, frustration levels are high, particularly with Anthony Barr, who was singled out by Zimmer in a media session on Wednesday.

What was once the core of the Vikings’ recipe to success, the defense looks more susceptible than ever before; perhaps unable to carry the weight of a must-win situation.

The team’s defensive performance last Sunday was the worst it’s had all year in multiple critical categories, including most points allowed (34), most first downs (27), most total yards given up (411) and most rushing yards (161).

In fact, in the 46 regular season games Zimmer has coached in Minnesota, his defense had allowed over 30 points just three times ever before Sunday. A defense that has been specifically dominant at home, allowing over 20 points just twice all year (22 to the Detroit Lions and 24 to the Arizona Cardinals), having its worst home performance of 2016 at its most critical time was obviously not ideal. Outside of the 38-7 drubbing the Seattle Seahawks put on them last year, the Vikings had never allowed more than 30 points to a team at home under Zimmer — though it’s worth noting they were without Linval Joseph, Harrison Smith and Anthony Barr in that game).

As Arif Hasan pointed out, opposing teams could be forcing the Vikings to stay in their base defense which is arguably where they are most susceptible. Specifically, when rotating from their nickel package back to the base, Zimmer is forced to plug in Chad Greenway and sub out Captain Munnerlyn. The differences in these sets have been downright scary with the defensive production dropping dramatically when Greenway sees more than 40 percent of the snaps.

Of course, this theory is also contingent on the team being forced into a position where it must supply their base defense, likely down in the game and seeing more run-first looks from the opposing offense. It’s the Vikings’ own version of ‘Which came first, the chicken or the egg?’

Whatever package the Vikings defense finds itself in, their next opponent, the Green Bay Packers, will try and exploit it. Holding the edge in the all-time head-to-head record of 58-50-2, the Packers have suddenly found their groove on offense, helping them win four consecutive games. “Their whole receiving corps, they have a good feel of what Rodgers does and how he buys time and how they extend routes,” said safety Harrison Smith. “So they’re obviously doing a great job in that.”

Former wide receiver-turned-running back Ty Montgomery has been the catalyst to an offense that produced 38 points on the vaunted Seahawks defense and generated 451 yards in freezing temperatures against the Chicago Bears.

The former Stanford Cardinal split time at both wide receiver and running back in college, but was drafted solely as a wide out by general manager Ted Thompson. However, after losing a plethora of guys like Eddie Lacy, Don Jackson, and John Crockett to injured reserve, it was apparent the offense needed a spark.

Even the reliable backup James Starks has been held back for numerous weeks with a concussion, putting the pressure squarely on Montgomery’s shoulders, and he has not disappointed. On just 16 carries last week Montgomery rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns. While those numbers are impressive alone, his success on the ground allowed the passing game to open up, granting Aaron Rodgers time in the pocket and open throwing lanes to hit big passes to his receivers.

Riding on their four-game winning streak, it’s clear the Packers have the edge when it comes to momentum heading into Saturday’s Christmas Eve showdown. However, after last year’s win at Lambeau Field, the Vikings aren’t short on confidence either. Even with their slim hope of hitting the playoff lotto, the team knows they still have a chip, chair, chance.

As for Zimmer, he’s not concerning himself with playoff scenarios. “I haven’t even looked at anything on that,” he said. “My job is to go out and beat Green Bay.”

Purple Points DEFENSIVE RESPONSIBILITY

After looking downright dominant early on, the Vikings defense seems to have deflated in the second half of the season. While it’s fair to point out they have carried this team while getting little help from the offense or kicking game early on, I’m always quick to point out that’s just the way the team has been built from the ground up.

With the hire of a defensive-minded coach in Zimmer, general manager Rick Spielman went above and beyond to supply him with everything he needed to build his ideal defense and did so with picks early in the draft time and time again.

In the first three rounds of the draft under the Zimmer regime, Spielman has selected a defensive player in six out of the possible nine picks. The three non-defensive players were Teddy Bridgewater, Jerick McKinnon and Laquon Treadwell.

Even in free agency, the team has placed more of an emphasis on defense, bringing in key contributors like Joseph, Munnerlyn, Tom Johnson and Terence Newman. Of course, they haven’t completely neglected the offense either, bringing in players like Alex Boone and Andre Smith, but it’s clear where the emphasis when acquiring players has lied under Zimmer.

Yes, you only get so many draft picks and so much money to play with under the current salary cap rules. However, realizing how this team has put such a heavy importance and value on the defensive side of the ball, I, for one, don’t feel remorse when they’re asked to carry the load and do the dirty work.

After all, you get what you pay for.

— HITMAN BACK? Harrison Smith briefly talked to reporters in the locker room on Thursday for the first time in multiple weeks since being sidelined with a high ankle sprain that has kept him out of action the past two games. Smith was short and sweet in his replies but did mention he is moving better as time goes by in his recovery process. He also mentioned how much assistance he’s tried giving fellow safety Anthony Harris, who has started in his place.

“Just try to be there for your team,” said Smith. “Help guys out.” The safety added that the best way to learn is to just get out there and play.

While it still seems unlikely, Vikings fans are hopeful Smith can play this week against a new-and-improved high-octane offense that has suddenly found its mojo again. In his seven career games against the division foe, Smith has 48 tackles, two interceptions and a sack. “When he plays, he’s more instinctive,” said Zimmer. “He plays faster. He’s a physical tackler, good blitzer, good cover guy.”

ZIMMER TALKS PACK



One thing that stuck out to Zimmer when watching the Packers film was just how fast the Packers offense has been able to generate success. He isn’t wrong either as the Packers are number one in the league when it comes to scoring points on their first possession. “You know, they go down there and they score,” said Zimmer. “They get you behind. Then the defense has a chance to pressure you some more.”

Keeping their offense stuck in neutral early on will be a top priority for Zimmer and his defense in hopes to avoid a similar start they faced last week against the Colts. Andrew Luck and the Colts offense jumped all over the Vikings and never looked back, walking into halftime up 27-0.