PROCEDURALLY GENERATED: Suicide Squad, Overwatch Ban

Join Henry Bell, Brandon Bowling and Tom Schreier as they discuss the Suicide Squad game that got cancelled (1:00:00), Russia banning an Overwatch comic (1:03:00), and a slew of game updates — Dishonored 2 (1:09:00), Planet Coaster (1:12), Battlefield 1 (1:15), Street Fighter V (1:18), Prison Architect (1:20) and Civilization VI (1:22).

But first the guys talk about the games they’ve been playing: DOTA 2 (1:00), Overwatch (13:00), Forza Horizon 3: Blizzard Mountain (20:00), Hearthstone: Mean Streets of Gadgetzan (30:00) and Wipeout 2048 (50:00).

A Cold Omaha Podcast Network Production

Follow the show on Twitter (@pg_show), Tom (@tschreier3) and John (@John_Carson) as well as Henry’s YouTube Channel (lesser.n00b).

