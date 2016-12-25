The Pit Recap: December 24, 2016

What should we be playing? Do you have a few song suggestions?
- Lamb of God – “The Duke” from The Duke (2016)
- Motörhead – “Thunder and Lightning” from Bad Magic (2015)
- Dethklok – “Go Forth and Die” from The Dethalbum (2007)
- Bullet For My Valentine – “Don’t Need You” single (2016)
- Rage Against the Machine – “Snakecharmer” from ‘Evil Empire (1996)
- Anvil – “Metal on Metal” from Metal on Metal (1982)
- Destrage – “Purania” from Are You Kidding Me? No. (2014)
- At the Gates – “Slaughter of the Soul” from Slaughter of the Soul (1995)
- KoЯn – “Beg For Me” from Issues (1999)
- Megadeth – “The Threat Is Real” from Dystopia (2016)
- God Damn – “Vultures” from Vultures (2015)
- Marilyn Manson – “Personal Jesus” from Lest We Forget (2004)
- Grim Reaper – “See You In Hell” from See You In Hell (1984)
- September Mourning – “Eye of the Storm” from Volume 2 (2016)
- Battlecross – “Push Pull Destroy” from Pursuit of Honor (2011)
- Slipknot – “Psychosocial” from All Hope Is Gone (2008)
- Wovenwar – “Censorship” from Censorship (2016)
- Municipal Waste – “The Art of Partying” from The Art of Partying (2007)
- Trivium – “Requiem” from Ember to Inferno (2003)
- Dead Horse Trauma – “Left Unsaid” single (2016)
- Red Fang – “Hank Is Dead” from Murder (2011)
- Motograter – “Suffocate” from Motograter (2001)
- Green Jellÿ – “Three Little Pigs” from Cereal Killer Soundtrack (1993)
