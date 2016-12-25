The Pit Recap: December 24, 2016

What should we be playing? Do you have a few song suggestions?

Lamb of God – “The Duke” from The Duke (2016)

– “The Duke” from The Duke (2016) Motörhead – “Thunder and Lightning” from Bad Magic (2015)

– “Thunder and Lightning” from Bad Magic (2015) Dethklok – “Go Forth and Die” from The Dethalbum (2007)

– “Go Forth and Die” from The Dethalbum (2007) Bullet For My Valentine – “Don’t Need You” single (2016)

– “Don’t Need You” single (2016) Rage Against the Machine – “Snakecharmer” from ‘Evil Empire (1996)

– “Snakecharmer” from ‘Evil Empire (1996) Anvil – “Metal on Metal” from Metal on Metal (1982)

– “Metal on Metal” from Metal on Metal (1982) Destrage – “Purania” from Are You Kidding Me? No. (2014)

– “Purania” from Are You Kidding Me? No. (2014) At the Gates – “Slaughter of the Soul” from Slaughter of the Soul (1995)

– “Slaughter of the Soul” from Slaughter of the Soul (1995) KoЯn – “Beg For Me” from Issues (1999)

– “Beg For Me” from Issues (1999) Megadeth – “The Threat Is Real” from Dystopia (2016)

– “The Threat Is Real” from Dystopia (2016) God Damn – “Vultures” from Vultures (2015)

– “Vultures” from Vultures (2015) Marilyn Manson – “Personal Jesus” from Lest We Forget (2004)

– “Personal Jesus” from Lest We Forget (2004) Grim Reaper – “See You In Hell” from See You In Hell (1984)

– “See You In Hell” from See You In Hell (1984) September Mourning – “Eye of the Storm” from Volume 2 (2016)

– “Eye of the Storm” from Volume 2 (2016) Battlecross – “Push Pull Destroy” from Pursuit of Honor (2011)

– “Push Pull Destroy” from Pursuit of Honor (2011) Slipknot – “Psychosocial” from All Hope Is Gone (2008)

– “Psychosocial” from All Hope Is Gone (2008) Wovenwar – “Censorship” from Censorship (2016)

– “Censorship” from Censorship (2016) Municipal Waste – “The Art of Partying” from The Art of Partying (2007)

– “The Art of Partying” from The Art of Partying (2007) Trivium – “Requiem” from Ember to Inferno (2003)

– “Requiem” from Ember to Inferno (2003) Dead Horse Trauma – “Left Unsaid” single (2016)

– “Left Unsaid” single (2016) Red Fang – “Hank Is Dead” from Murder (2011)

– “Hank Is Dead” from Murder (2011) Motograter – “Suffocate” from Motograter (2001)

– “Suffocate” from Motograter (2001) Green Jellÿ – “Three Little Pigs” from Cereal Killer Soundtrack (1993)

