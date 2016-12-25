The Pit Recap: December 24, 2016

The Pit /

What should we be playing? Do you have a few song suggestions?
  • Lamb of God – “The Duke” from The Duke (2016)
  • Motörhead – “Thunder and Lightning” from Bad Magic (2015)
  • Dethklok – “Go Forth and Die” from The Dethalbum (2007)
  • Bullet For My Valentine – “Don’t Need You” single (2016)
  • Rage Against the Machine – “Snakecharmer” from ‘Evil Empire (1996)
  • Anvil – “Metal on Metal” from Metal on Metal (1982)
  • Destrage – “Purania” from Are You Kidding Me? No. (2014)
  • At the Gates – “Slaughter of the Soul” from Slaughter of the Soul (1995)
  • KoЯn – “Beg For Me” from Issues (1999)
  • Megadeth – “The Threat Is Real” from Dystopia (2016)
  • God Damn – “Vultures” from Vultures (2015)
  • Marilyn Manson – “Personal Jesus” from  Lest We Forget (2004)
  • Grim Reaper – “See  You In Hell” from See You In Hell (1984)
  • September Mourning – “Eye of the Storm” from Volume 2 (2016)
  • Battlecross – “Push Pull Destroy” from Pursuit of Honor (2011)
  • Slipknot – “Psychosocial” from All Hope Is Gone (2008)
  • Wovenwar – “Censorship” from Censorship (2016)
  • Municipal Waste – “The Art of Partying” from The Art of Partying (2007)
  • Trivium – “Requiem” from Ember to Inferno (2003)
  • Dead Horse Trauma – “Left Unsaid” single (2016)
  • Red Fang – “Hank Is Dead” from Murder (2011)
  • Motograter – “Suffocate” from Motograter (2001)
  • Green Jellÿ – “Three Little Pigs” from Cereal Killer Soundtrack (1993)

