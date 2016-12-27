BENNETT: Towns, LaVine, Wiggins Shine As Wolves Defeat Atlanta, 104-90

Written By Zachary Bennett (ColdOmaha.com)

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Atlanta Hawks 104-90 in what was perhaps their most complete performance of the season on Monday night.

For the fourth time this season the Wolves received 20+ points from Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, and Zach LaVine. The trio combined to score 64 points on 22-of-38 (57.8%) shooting, and was 13-of-18 (72.2%) from beyond the arc.

“All three guys are trusting each other,” President-coach Tom Thibodeau said of his club’s cornerstones postgame. “They’re starting to build some chemistry together, and learning how to play off of each other, and also to play off of double-teams, to know where the opportunities are.”

The Wolves tied a season-high for made threes in a single game by knocking down 15-of-31 attempts from long range. Thibodeau’s club also effectively defended the long ball, as Atlanta made just 22 percent (8-of-32 3PM-A) of its attempts.

Towns scored 22 points and finished a perfect 8-of-8 from the field, matching the second-highest single-game total without a miss in franchise history. He notched his 21st double-double of the season after grabbing 11 rebounds to go with his four assists and three blocks.

“KAT had a great game,” LaVine said of his teammate’s performance.

“He didn’t even miss you know, so that’s incredible.”

LaVine added that he was happy for Wiggins, who has struggled of late, having shot less than 30 percent from three point range over a 13-game span throughout December. Wiggins scored 21 points in Monday’s victory, making 4-of-6 attempts from long distance.

“I was really happy for Wig in the second half,” LaVine expressed. “[He’s] finally gettin’ his three pointer going again.”

“We are all looking for each other,” Towns said afterward, echoing Thibodeau’s sentiment in regards to the Wolves “Big 3”.

“It’s a blessing to have the talent we have on our team.”