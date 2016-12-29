ALA FOOTBALL MACHINE: Rogue Ones (A Vikings DB Story)

The Minnesota Vikings got their asses handed to them on Christmas Eve by the Green Bay Packers, but hey, at least there was insubordination! Andy Carlson rode solo with producer Zach Bennett (Arif Hasan & Luke Inman were still stuck in an undisclosed location) to talk about the Vikes, where they go from here, and what should be priorities in the offseason. Also the guys weighed in on the adderall debate and Andy called Di Murphy (Daily Norseman) to call her to carpet on the sausage-vs-bacon debate.

All that and more action on this edition of the Andy Luke & Arif Football Machine.

