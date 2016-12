It’s the end of the year and we’re having a Top 16 of 2016 Weekend!

The biggest songs of 2016 by the biggest 93X artists!

We’ll premiere the list leading into the New Year (up to the countdown on New Year’s Eve).

If you miss the list, we’ll replay it on New Year’s Day at 3am, 7am, 9am, 3pm, 7pm & 9pm!