Loud & Local: January 1, 2017

Exclusively featuring local artists and bands, Loud & Local can be heard every Sunday night at 9pm only on 93X and 93X.com.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2017

Sin City Escape / “New High” 

Blue Felix / “Hate Inside” 

Gabriel & The Apocalypse / “Beauty Under Glass” 

Meridian Incident / “Istology” 

Truth Before Treason / “Regret” 

Render / “My Kingdom Needs to Fall” 

City of the Weak / “Censor This” 

Volcano Diving INC. / “Volcano Diving” 

The Modern Era / “All the While” 

Homebrew / “Recluse” 

Incriminating Silence / “Smoke & Mirrors” 

Strate Jak It / “Carry the Day” 

