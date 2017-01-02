Loud & Local: January 1, 2017

Exclusively featuring local artists and bands, Loud & Local can be heard every Sunday night at 9pm only on 93X and 93X.com.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2017
Gabriel & The Apocalypse / “Beauty Under Glass”
Meridian Incident / “Istology”
Truth Before Treason / “Regret”
Render / “My Kingdom Needs to Fall”
City of the Weak / “Censor This”
Volcano Diving INC. / “Volcano Diving”
The Modern Era / “All the While”
Incriminating Silence / “Smoke & Mirrors”
Strate Jak It / “Carry the Day”