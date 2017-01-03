Bills Give Up Very Bills Touchdown

Unlike a punt, a ball on a kickoff is always live… ALWAYS.
So when Bill’s returners Mike Gillislee and Brandon Tate let the ball drop, and let it roll into the end zone, it was a big deal. He didn’t fall on it, probably thinking that it was a touchback.
It wasn’t.
Jet’s rookie safety Doug Middleton fell on the ball in the end zone for the easy touchdown.
The Jets won 30-10, technically scoring 10 points in zero seconds.
– Ross
Even the Bill’s Twitter account accepted defeat.
Gillislee doesn't field the live ball on the kickoff, Jets recover in their endzone. Touchdown. So, yeah.
30-3 Jets | 3:21 4Q
— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 1, 2017