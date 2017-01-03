Bills Give Up Very Bills Touchdown

Unlike a punt, a ball on a kickoff is always live… ALWAYS.

So when Bill’s returners Mike Gillislee and Brandon Tate let the ball drop, and let it roll into the end zone, it was a big deal. He didn’t fall on it, probably thinking that it was a touchback.

It wasn’t.

Jet’s rookie safety Doug Middleton fell on the ball in the end zone for the easy touchdown.

The Jets won 30-10, technically scoring 10 points in zero seconds.

– Ross

[Sports Illustrated]