After quite the disappointing 2016, 2017 started off with bang out on the west coast. On January first, recreational marijuana became legal in the state of California. A couple of pranksters climbed up to the famed Hollywood sign, and, using a couple of tarps, changed the O’s to e’s, commemorating the states first day of legal pot.

Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty, good…

– Ross

[KABC-TV]