New Five Finger Death Punch Album Is Complete!

Photo credit: RKH Images
It appears as if we’ll be rocking new Five Finger Death Punch music in 2017!
Guitarist Jason Hook jumped on Instagram recently with the following post announcing that new album has been completely recorded and mixed.
Our new record is finished! Listening to the mixes on my way thru @starbucks at 7:39am this morning! Hello 2017 here we come! #alwaysworking #workaholic #noholidayforme #5FDP-7 #FiveFingerDeathPunch #FFDP #5FDP #JasonHook #ZoltanBathory #ChrisKael #JeremySpencer #IvanMoody @HeadRushBrand @5fdp @5fdpjapan @5FDPCanada @GibsonGuitar @RevolverMag @GuitarWorldMagazine #GotYourSixTour @5FDPdaily #MonsterEnergy #bmw750li