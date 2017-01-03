Protestors Hang from Ceiling of US Bank Stadium During Vikings Game

Late in the first quarter of the Vikings 38-10 win over the Chicago Bears, two people were able to sneak past security, and climb up to the lighting catwalk, high above the east end zone. There, they unfurled a 50-foot banner protesting the North Dakota Access Pipeline, hung it from the rafters, repelled down next to it, and just hung out… For the entire game.

No mention of it was made in the stadium, on TV, or on the radio, but boy, oh boy was Twitter on fire over it. The section of seats under the banner were cleared out as a safety precaution, and police negotiated with the thrill-seeking protestors, but they did not budge.

Finally, after the game was over, the man and woman climbed back up to the lighting platform, where they were arrested.

It didn’t help that the guy in the Favre jersey was dabbing…

– Ross

[KMSP-TV]