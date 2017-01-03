SUV Falls Off of Ferry, Sinks to the Bottom of Australian Bay

As a shuttle ferry worked its way from Inskip Point, on the western coast of Australia, to nearby Frasier Island, things did not go as planned. At some point during the journey, an SUV rolled off the back of the ferry and into the waters of the Great Sandy Strait. The owners of the vehicle claim that the truck slipped out of gear, and rolled away even though they said that set the parking break.

The ferry company is also at fault, as the ramp wasn’t raised up the way it should have been.

No one was in the car, but it’s a total loss…

– Ross

[Stuff]