It’s a new year and we are kicking it off with a Nickelback Weekend!

Listen all weekend long for the keyword, and when you hear it, text it to 68683 for your chance to see Nickelback at the Minnesota State Fair Grand Stand on August 24th!

HINT: try listening for the keyword at the following times this weekend

FRI, 1/6 | 5:30p | 7:30p | 10p

SAT, 1/7 | 10a | 12p | 2p | 4p | 6p

SUN, 1/8 | 9:30a | 12:30p | 3:30p | 6:30p