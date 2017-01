The newest Congress was sworn in yesterday. New members of the House of Representatives were greeted by Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, were sworn in, and had a photo op. Kansas Congressman Roger Marshall was one of those such representatives. During the photoshoot, Marshall’s son thought that is was a perfect time to dab.

It was not.

Paul Ryan thought that the kid and to sneeze and Rep. Marshall says that he grounded his son later.

– Ross

[CNN]