A fisherman from Brazil is luck to be alive after getting a harpoon shot clear through his head… Ear to ear.

After the three-foot spear went all the way though his head, he was rushed to an area hospital, where he is expected to make a complee recovery. The harpoon barely missed parts of his brain that would have done serious damage, or killed him.

The incident is under further investigation, since the use of a harpoon this time of the year is illegal.

– Ross

[New York Post]