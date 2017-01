When this farmer found a small bird frozen to his metal fence, he could have done several things. He could have put the bird out of its misery. He could have let the bird freeze to death on the fence. Or, he could do his best to get the bird unfrozen without injuring it.

Using the heat of his hand, some spit, and some warm water, he was able to unstick the bird’s feet from the fence, who then flew away unharmed.

Not even a ‘thank you’… Dick.

– Ross