Stone Sour Have Started Recording Album #6

Corey Taylor has announced that Stone Sour are officially at work on their sixth album, and he’s pretty dang excited about it!

It is some of the best material we’ve ever written. It is so good, and it is such a great amalgam of all of these different styles that we just absolutely love.

It’s got a little bit of the heavy, like we like to do, but it’s also way more hard rock — way more rock ‘n’ roll and hard rock than heavy.

I mean, there’s even a little bit of punk in there. And there’s an energy there that is gonna decimate and blow away a lot of stuff that comes out next year. That’s how excited I am.