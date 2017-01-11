Crazy Alabama Fan Punches TV to Death

Some people take sports WAAAAY too seriously. This Alabama fan was watching the final seconds of Monday night’s national championship game very closely. After all, if Clemson’s last ditch touchdown try failed, Bama would win their second straight title. When the Tigers scored the game winning touchdown with one second left, the guy lost his temper, gave his 50″ TV a solid right punch, shattering the screen.

– Ross

