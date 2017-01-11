Michigan Basketball Player Gets Arrested… I Mean Scholarship

One of the new fun things colleges like to do is present walk-on players with a scholarship in an interesting way. When Michigan gave walk-on basketball player Andrew Dakich with a full-ride, they got a little cute with it. They sent a handful of campus cops into a team meeting to tell Dakich that he was ‘involved in several investigations’ on campus and that his presence would be immediately needed in the college’s front office.

He was needed in the university’s compliance office to sign his college scholarship paperwork.

– Ross

[The Comeback]