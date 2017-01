Here in the STATE OF HOCKEY… There are more than a few homemade backyard ice rinks. Some can get pretty complex, but the sheet of ice that Maple Grove resident Shawn Carlton made in his backyard puts them all to shame. Using LED lights, and a simple lighting program, he made a rink that lights up from underneath. They hosted a New Year’s skating party, and it looks like a pretty good time.

How long before they put this in every NHL rink? I bet it’s not too far off.

– Ross