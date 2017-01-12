Is It Relaxing to Watch This Road Get Paved?

This three-mile stretch of road in the Australian outback needed a fresh coating of chip-seal, the Australian transportation department took a couple of days to pave it. Using a drone they documented their machine-like process of laying down the surface, and some are saying that watching the process is oddly soothing.

So, if you’re a little stressed out after a long week of work and crappy driving conditions (maybe you got in a little fender bender during the snowstorms this weekend) watch this road get made in a little over three minutes.

The surface doesn’t last very long, especially in places with a lot of water and ice, so the desert of the outback is a good place to lay it down, especially when the nearest gravel is more than 100 miles away.

– Ross

