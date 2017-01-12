Jimmy Johns Employees Jumping Rope with Bread Dough

Two employees at a Jacksonville Jimmy Johns restaurant are looking for new jobs after SnapChatting themselves using a long stretch of bread dough to jump rope in the kitchen. Both the employees and the franschise owner say that the dough was thrown away immediately after the stunt, but that did’t matter to a lot of the onlooking customers. The health inspector came by a few days later for a surprise inspection, and ended up fining the store for 17 violations, including having a cooler more than 10 degrees warmer than it was allowed to me.

Maybe this video was a blessing in disguise.

– Ross

[Huffington Post]