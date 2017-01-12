Ross’ Lame Claims to Fame

This NFL offseason saw the firing of Rex Ryan in Buffalo.

He was just replaced yesterday by Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott.

And in a series of complicated connections, he’s connected, but not related, to Ross.

Whether it be an NFL coach that’s a cousin of a cousin, sitting in front of an SNL alum on an airplane, or getting his elbow on the Jumbotron, Ross is reigning king of the ‘lame claim to fame.’

Remember the time he bragged about which pseudo-celebrity follows him on Twitter?