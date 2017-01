If you come across a good street performance, it’s hard to pass it up without watching for a while. this is one of those performances. This martial arts master, donning a blindfold, used a sledgehammer to smash pop can and melons laying next to his assistants. Swing after swing the hammer came crashing down, narrowly missing the assistants’ arms, legs, and torso. Exciting right?

But it’s all fun and games until someone get smashed to death.

– Ross

[Black Sports Online]