Goalie Fights Ends with One Swift Punch

Minor League hockey can be a fun place to spend a night, and the lower you go in the leagues, the more fun it gets. This video comes from the ECHL, where the Cincinnati Cyclones were hosting the Quad City Mallards. After a questionable check during play, the goalies faced off near center ice, with fists raised. Cyclones goalie Michael Houser threw a perfect left jab followed by a right hook, dropping the Mallard’s Adam Vay to the ice.

It doesn’t matter who won the game… There was a goalie fight.

– Ross

[Uproxx]