Upset Chargers Fan Eggs Team’s Headquarters

Yesterday, the San Diego Chargers officially announced their move to Los Angeles. In one moment, they changed their name, logo, and home stadium. As you can imagine, fans are not too happy about this, with many of them leaving their jerseys and other memorabilia in a pile at the team’s San Diego headquarters.

Another fan took a more juvenile and destructive route. He went to the local Piggly Wiggly, bought a dozen eggs, and thew them all at the front office. Of course, he live streamed the entire thing, but at least he offered to clean up the mess later.

– Ross

