Antonio Brown Live Streams from Locker Room

Sunday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled out gutsy win over the Kansas City Chiefs, sending them to the AFC Championship Game in Foxborough next week against the Patriots. The celebration in the Steelers locker room was fairly subdued, with head coach Mike Tomlin telling them team to gear up to take on those a-holes in New England and to take it easy on social media, and to keep what happens in the locker room, inside the locker room.

Ho do we know this?

Because Steelers star wide receiver live-streamed the entire thing on Facebook.

– Ross

[Star Tribune]