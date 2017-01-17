Brazilian Heavy Metal Church

Instead of boring parishioners with slow, depressing hymnals, played on an organ, a church in Sao Paolo, Brazil uses blazing rock, shredded on a sweet Fender guitar. The church, called Crash Church, holds service inside a garage. The fresh new take on religion has made enemies on both sides of the church. There are some that thing think they were worshiping Satan, while evangelicals are more upset that they are perverting the words of God.

But hey, if it helps a few people live a better life? So be it.

– Ross

[Oddity Central]