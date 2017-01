After the end of a very emotional game, Cowboy fans were tired and cranky after losing in the final seconds to the Packers. They took out their frustrations over loss on one unlucky Green Bay fan. Two Cowboy fans were pounding the hell out of an Aaron Rodgers-jerseyed fan, luckily not all the Dallas fans were a-holes, and saved the guy from being murdered.

All in all, 10 people were arrested during Sunday’s game.

– Ross

[TMZ]