A photograph has surfaced that has rekindled the theory that Elvis is not dead, but is, in-fact, alive and well. The photo was taken at Graceland, the home of The King, on his 82nd birthday. The portly man has a large white beard, and, according to many fans, bears a striking resemblance to what Elvis would look like.

What do you think? I mean I know you think that these people are crazy… But are they?

Are they??

– Ross

[The Sun]