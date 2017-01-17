Door To Hell Gas Crater

This crater in Turkmenistan is called the Door to Hell. It’s a natural gas spring that geologists set on fire in 1971 to prevent the spread of the methane gas which was seeping through the rocks. The crater has been on fir ever since. The crater, in the Karakum desert, has turned into a favorite camping spot, averaging 10,000 visitors per year. Described as the world’s largest campfire, the pit is more than 200 feet wide, and almost 100 feet deep, so grab some marshmallows, and scoot a little closer. just don’t fall in.

– Ross