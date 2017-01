In what looks like shades of the Metrodome in 2010, the ceiling of a freshly built gymnasium in the Czech Republic came crashing down after the area received 16″ of snow. Kids playing floorball on the court below started running for the exits once it became evident that the roof was failing. The entire collapse was caught on security cameras inside.

The building was just completed a few weeks prior to the collapse.

– Ross

[Deadspin]