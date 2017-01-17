Nordy Beats Up Blackhawk’s Mascot; Team Apologizes

Don’t look now, but after their 3-2 win in Chicago on Sunday, the Wild are on the top of the Western Conference standings. Last Thursday, the team celebrated Nordy’s birthday. During one of the intermissions, he was joined by the Twins’ TC Bear, Crunch from the T-Wolves, as well as fellow NHL mascots NJ Devil, Louie from the Blues, and Tommy Hawk of the Blackhawks.

Tommy was tasked with holding a pinata for Nordy to swing at. He missed the candy filled birthday cake, and instead landed a shot directly to Tommy’s solar plexus. Then, our very own manbearpig continued to deliver blows from his bat to the Blackhawks mascot, until finally being restrained by NJ Devil.

After the segment was shared on the NHL’s Twitter account, enough butthurt people complained about the ‘violence’ in the sketch that the team was forced to apologize.

Grow up.

– Ross

[WCCO-TV]