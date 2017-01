Cody Rhodes, the half-brother of WWE superstar Golddust, both sons of the legendary “American Dream” Dusty Rhodes, left the WWE, in part because they wouldn’t let him move on from his Stardust persona.

He’s now part of a new, upstart wrestling company, called Defy Wrestling. At a recent show in Seattle, some clown yelled “Stardust!” at him. The crowd reacted quickly, jumping on the guy verbally, until finally Cody did a cartwheel and gave the guy the finger.

– Ross

[Uproxx]