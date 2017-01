It’s a 93X Monster Jam Weekend!

Listen, text, win your way in!

Listen for the keyword all weekend long. When you hear it, text it to 68683 for your chance to head to Monster Jam, February 11th at US Bank Stadium.

FRI, 1/20 | 5:30p | 7:30p | 9:30p | 11:30p

SAT, 1/21 | 10a | 12p | 2p | 4p | 6p | 8p

SUN, 1/22 | 9:30a | 12:30p | 3:30p | 6:30p