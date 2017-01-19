Fishermen Thrown from Boat After Steering Failure

I you did’t know that college’s have official bass fishing teams, you’re not the only one. FLW (Fishing League Worldwide) hosted a college tournament in Florida where Hunter Bland and Connor Young from the University of Florida were jetting across the lake to hook some fish. Along the way, while going around 55mph, a part of their boat’s steering system failed, causing the boat to turn hard to the right. The violent change in direction threw both Bland and Young off the boat and into the water in spectacular fashion.

Luckily they were both wearing their life jackets and the kill switch was attached to them. So, the boat shut off, instead of circling them until they died.

Alabama won the tournament, while our boys from Florida didn’t hook a thing.

– Ross

[SB Nation]