Russel Westbrook Commits Worst Travel Ever

Usually, when I use the hyperbole ‘worst ever,’ I don’t really mean it. It’s just to get you to click on something. But this time, I MEAN IT. Near the middle of the third quarter of last night’s 121-100 loss to the Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russel Westbrook decided to take a walk. The only problem was is that he was holding the basketball at the time. He took no less than five steps. He was quickly whistled for the violation, and, in true NBA player fashion, acted like he did nothing wrong.

