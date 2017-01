Wrestling legend Ric Flair is a big fan of (INSERT TEAM HERE,) and with the big games this weekend in the NFL, he has hopped on the Atlanta Falcons wagon for the time being. They take on the Packers Sunday. Sure the Pack has been on a hot streak lately, but with the Nature Boy on their side, the Falcons are unstoppable.

Unless of course, Hulk Hogan suddenly shows up and hits Matt Ryan with a steel chair.

– Ross

[Uproxx]