Skittles Spilled All Over Highway

A truck in Wisconsin lost part of its load all over a country highway outside Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. Usually, this kind of thing doesn’t make the news. But it happened in Wisconsin, and I didn’t know they had paved roads. And also, the load that was spilled consisted of more than 100,000 red Skittles. County officials used snowplows to push the majority the candies off of the pavement. The Skittles were rejected from the factory and were headed to a farm, to be mixed with cattle feed. Apparently, feeding candy to cows is not a strange thing, and is quite common.

