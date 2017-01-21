FOOTBALL MACHINE: Looking Ahead to Conference Title Games

The Divisional Round is in the books. Andy Carlson, Luke Inman, and Arif Hasan are back in studio to recap the games and look ahead to Sunday’s Conference Championships. The crew also touches on Luke’s 1st round mock draft collaboration. Plus Andy partially tore his pec muscle being a bro and may have placed a substantial wager on a certain team to win the Super Bowl…

All that and more action on this edition of the Andy Luke & Arif Football Machine.

