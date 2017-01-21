FOOTBALL MACHINE: Looking Ahead to Conference Title Games
The Divisional Round is in the books. Andy Carlson, Luke Inman, and Arif Hasan are back in studio to recap the games and look ahead to Sunday’s Conference Championships. The crew also touches on Luke’s 1st round mock draft collaboration. Plus Andy partially tore his pec muscle being a bro and may have placed a substantial wager on a certain team to win the Super Bowl…
All that and more action on this edition of the Andy Luke & Arif Football Machine.
Listen to the Episode Below
[Download the Podcast. NOW!!!]
@ArifHasanNFL | @Luke_Spinman | @ZacharyBD | @AndyCarlsonShow
The Andy Luke & Arif Football Machine is a weekly conversation between two cerebral football minds…. and Andy Carlson. We’ll be bringing you an hour of Minnesota Vikings talk as well as an hour of general pro and college football chatter every week as part of the Cold Omaha Podcast Network. We talk NFL Draft, fantasy football, college football playoffs, and everything else that involves a pigskin and 4 downs. Arif Hasan breaks down the game through an analytic approach and has had his work featured in the Star Tribune, LA Times, Forbes, SB Nation, International Business Times, the Bleacher Report and MSNBC. He’s currently a staff writer for the Daily Norseman and Cold Omaha. Arif’s also made radio appearances on 1500 ESPN, KFAN and 105 The Ticket, and also stars on the Norse Code Podcast. Luke Inman is the resident NFL Draft guru and has been breaking down prospects and tape for eDraft and Cold Omaha. His Prospect a Day series on YouTube is the toast of #DraftTwitter. Andy Carlson hosts a lot of podcasts (Purple FTW! – Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure That Is The Minnesota Vikings) and tries to be funny. #DreamTeam