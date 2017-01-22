The Pit Recap: January 21, 2017



What should we be playing? Do you have a few song suggestions?
  • Unearth – “This Lying World” from The Oncoming Storm (2004)
  • Meshuggah – “Clockworks” from Violent Sleep of Reason (2016)
  • Five Finger Death Punch – “House of the Rising Sun” from The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 2 (2013)
  • By the Thousands – “Revenant” from Connect (2015)
  • MonstrO – “Solar” from MonstrO (2011)
  • Kylesa – “Scapegoat” from Static Tensions (2009)
  • Mad Season – “I Don’t Know Anything” from Above (1995)
  • Deserted Fear – “The Carnage” from The Carnage (2016)
  • Polarization – “Damages” from Chasing the Light (2012)
  • Epic – “Universal Death Squad” from Universal Death Squad (2016)
  • Ted Nugent – “Free-For-All” from Free-For-All (1976)
  • Static X – “Push It” from  Wisconsin Death Trip (1999)
  • Mothership – “Cosmic Rain” from Mothership (2013)
  • Pig Destroyer  “Heathen Temple” from Phantom Limb (2007)
  • Amon Amarth – “Raise Your Horns” from Jomsviking (2016)
  • Testament – “The Pale King” from Brotherhood of the Snake (2016)
  • Fear Factory – “Linchpin” from Digimortal (2001)
  • Linkin Park – “Rebellion” from The Hunging Party (2014)
  • Wage War – “Alive” from Blueprints (2016)

