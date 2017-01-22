The Pit Recap: January 21, 2017

What should we be playing? Do you have a few song suggestions?
- Unearth – “This Lying World” from The Oncoming Storm (2004)
- Meshuggah – “Clockworks” from Violent Sleep of Reason (2016)
- Five Finger Death Punch – “House of the Rising Sun” from The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 2 (2013)
- By the Thousands – “Revenant” from Connect (2015)
- MonstrO – “Solar” from MonstrO (2011)
- Kylesa – “Scapegoat” from Static Tensions (2009)
- Mad Season – “I Don’t Know Anything” from Above (1995)
- Deserted Fear – “The Carnage” from The Carnage (2016)
- Polarization – “Damages” from Chasing the Light (2012)
- Epic – “Universal Death Squad” from Universal Death Squad (2016)
- Ted Nugent – “Free-For-All” from Free-For-All (1976)
- Static X – “Push It” from Wisconsin Death Trip (1999)
- Mothership – “Cosmic Rain” from Mothership (2013)
- Pig Destroyer – “Heathen Temple” from Phantom Limb (2007)
- Amon Amarth – “Raise Your Horns” from Jomsviking (2016)
- Testament – “The Pale King” from Brotherhood of the Snake (2016)
- Fear Factory – “Linchpin” from Digimortal (2001)
- Linkin Park – “Rebellion” from The Hunging Party (2014)
- Wage War – “Alive” from Blueprints (2016)