The Pit Recap: January 21, 2017

Unearth – “This Lying World” from The Oncoming Storm (2004)

– “This Lying World” from The Oncoming Storm (2004) Meshuggah – “Clockworks” from Violent Sleep of Reason (2016)

– “Clockworks” from Violent Sleep of Reason (2016) Five Finger Death Punch – “House of the Rising Sun” from The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 2 (2013)

– “House of the Rising Sun” from The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 2 (2013) By the Thousands – “Revenant” from Connect (2015)

– “Revenant” from Connect (2015) MonstrO – “Solar” from MonstrO (2011)

– “Solar” from MonstrO (2011) Kylesa – “Scapegoat” from Static Tensions (2009)

– “Scapegoat” from Static Tensions (2009) Mad Season – “I Don’t Know Anything” from Above (1995)

– “I Don’t Know Anything” from Above (1995) Deserted Fear – “The Carnage” from The Carnage (2016)

– “The Carnage” from The Carnage (2016) Polarization – “Damages” from Chasing the Light (2012)

– “Damages” from Chasing the Light (2012) Epic – “Universal Death Squad” from Universal Death Squad (2016)

– “Universal Death Squad” from Universal Death Squad (2016) Ted Nugent – “Free-For-All” from Free-For-All (1976)

– “Free-For-All” from Free-For-All (1976) Static X – “Push It” from Wisconsin Death Trip (1999)

– “Push It” from Wisconsin Death Trip (1999) Mothership – “Cosmic Rain” from Mothership (2013)

– “Cosmic Rain” from Mothership (2013) Pig Destroyer – “Heathen Temple” from Phantom Limb (2007)

– “Heathen Temple” from Phantom Limb (2007) Amon Amarth – “Raise Your Horns” from Jomsviking (2016)

– “Raise Your Horns” from Jomsviking (2016) Testament – “The Pale King” from Brotherhood of the Snake (2016)

– “The Pale King” from Brotherhood of the Snake (2016) Fear Factory – “Linchpin” from Digimortal (2001)

– “Linchpin” from Digimortal (2001) Linkin Park – “Rebellion” from The Hunging Party (2014)

– “Rebellion” from The Hunging Party (2014) Wage War – “Alive” from Blueprints (2016)