Falcons Cornerback Flops on Aaron Rodgers

Midway through the fourth quarter of the Falcon’s 44-21 thrubbing of the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers scrambled for four yards, and was forced out of bounds at the three-year-line by Atlanta CB Robert Alford. Rodgers showed a little frustration by getting a 15-yard penalty for pulling Alford’s helmet off by the facemask. Then, as he was headed back to the field, Rodgers gave Alford a soft shoulder bump, sending the defender to the turf in a hilarious soccer-style flop or epic proportions.

– Ross

[USA Today]