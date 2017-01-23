Hydrograd is the Title of the New Stone Sour (Double?) Album

Photo credit: RKH Images

Corey Taylor has confirmed in a video interview with Rock Cellar Magazine that the new album will be called Hydrograd.

He goes on to say that after recording 9 songs…the song is “halfway through” completion.

Does that mean a double album is on the way? Not necessarily. Bands always record more than an album’s worth and then pare it down to the best songs in order to put out the best possible album.