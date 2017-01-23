Life-Loving Falcon Fan Goes Cheese-Tipping

After the Atlanta Falcons handed the Packers an absolutely embarrassing loss in yesterday’s NFC Championship Game, one Falcons fan celebrated by running around the Georgia Dome, finding every cheesehead she could find, and flipping if off of its Packer-loving wearer. She looked like she was having a good time. There WERE more than just this video, but the owner of the Instagram account that posted them, deleted them.

Luckily, this one is still here. So you’ll just have to imagine what the others looked like.

– Ross

[Falcons Wire]