Ali’s Clumsiness Strikes Again (Part 2)

Ali is a clumsy girl. (Ali’s Clumsiness Strikes Again).

She broke her arm ‘a lot’ when she was younger, she backed into a MASSIVE mailbox, and now she even walks into walls.

During the commercial break between Randy Shaver and our segment with Lt. Tiffani Neilsen, Josh witnessed Ali cracking her elbow on the doorway in our building’s hallway.

They all had theories as to why she’s injury prone, with Nick even offering a solution or two.

