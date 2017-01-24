Cab Driver’s Fare is Unknowingly His Favorite QB Ever

When this Pittsburgh cabbie picked up his fare the other day, he had no idea he was going to have one of his best days ever. The folks riding in his care asked him who his favorite all-time NFL quarterbacks are. He immediately said his favorite was Broncos great, John Elway, followed by Tom Brady and his hometown Ben Roethlisberger. His riders wanted to know a little more about his thoughts on Elway, including his reasons, his attractiveness, and if he would sleep with him.

Why they concentration on Elway?

Because John was sitting in the back seat.

– Ross

