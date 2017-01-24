Girl Makes Epic Entrance to High School Pep Rally

The school assembly is a blessing and a curse. Sure, you get out of class for an hour or two, but most of the time you have to watch some stupid presentation, see your crappy high school choir, or learn about ManBearPig. One assembly that was almost always a good time was the good old-fashioned pep rally. There’s nothing that says school spirit like spending the last 90 minutes of the school day in the gym, doing organized chants. This girl tried to make a dramatic entrance through a streamer-laden doorway.

You know that those center posts are removable… right?

– Ross